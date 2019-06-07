SAG-AFTRA Presidential Candidate Matthew Modine Defends Bette Midler In Her Twitter Feud With Trump

SAG-AFTRA presidential candidate Matthew Modine has come to the defense of Bette Midler, who Donald Trump this week called a “washed up psycho.”

“I’m told the leader of the free world squeaked that the Divine Ms. M is a ‘washed up psycho,’” Modine told Deadline. “I wish we all had half the chutzpah, temerity, humanity, love of nature and cheek as Bette Midler.”

The latest spat between Midler and Trump erupted when she tweeted a fake quote that’s been falsely attributed to him – that Republicans are “the dumbest group of voters in the country.”

She later apologized – something Trump never does. “I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16,” she tweeted. “Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!”

Shutterstock

Trump, however, didn’t accept her apology. “Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

In fact, it wasn’t “fabricated by her” – it’s been going around for years.

Yesterday, Midler tweeted: “I want to thank everyone who came to my defense last night during my personal Battle of the Bulge with he who must not be named. Your wit and good nature really lifted my spirits; as a newly washed up psycho, I am very grateful for your thoughts and prayers.”

Real Time host Bill Maher tweeted this today:

Let us not forget what today is: a time to remember how the armies of the free world came together to fight a common enemy. Bette Midler. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 6, 2019

She can now add Modine to her list of defenders. Modine, a member of the guild’s national board of directors, is running to unseat SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris.

Midler isn’t the first SAG-AFTRA member to come under attack by Trump after they criticized him. He’s called Cher “an average talent who is out of touch with reality” and Meryl Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood,” just to name a few.

This is the first time, however, that a guild leader has stuck up for them.