Mary J. Blige, Michael McKean, Odeya Rush, Evan Ross Board ‘Pink Skies Ahead’ Film At Stampede

Oscar-nominated Mudbound star Mary J. Blige, Better Call Saul and Good Omens actor Michael McKean, Lady Bird’s Odeya Rush, and Evan Ross, from Fox’s recently canceled Star series, have joined the cast of Pink Skies Ahead, Stampede’s first feature which just commenced production.

Kelly Oxford wrote and is directing the pic, which also stars Jessica Barden, Henry Winkler, Rosa Salazar, Lewis Pullman, Devon Bostick, and Marcia Gay Harden.

It’s about a wild young woman, Winona (Barden) whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents, and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

Blige, who also co-starred in Netflix’s hit series, The Umbrella Academy, will play as Dr. Monroe, a therapist who specializes in panic attacks, along with McKean as Winona’s conservative father, Robert, who gives Winona a nothing job at his reasonably successful property management business.

Rush is Winona’s new friend Stephanie, a bad influence with a functioning personal economy who’s sort of got her head screwed on straight. Ross will play Cameron, the pointedly observant husband of Winona’s friend Addie.

Producers are Stampede’s Greg Silverman and Lisa Zambri as well as Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks. Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco of Stampede are the executive producers with Zac Locke.

Blige is repped by APA; McKean by APA and Harriet Sternberg; Rush by CAA and MGMT; Ross by CAA, LINK Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.