Mary J. Blige Inks First-Look TV Deal At Lionsgate

R&B/hip-hop icon Mary J. Blige and her newly launched Blue Butterfly production company have signed an first-look TV deal with Lionsgate. Under the exclusive pact she will develop and produce series as well as have the opportunity to create content across the company’s other business platforms.

A nine-time Grammy winner and an Oscar nominee in 2018 for Mudbound in both Supporting Actress and Best Song categories, Blige currently stars in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. Upcoming projects include films Violent Heart and Body Cam, and she was recently cast to provide a voice in DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls sequel Trolls World Tour.

Blige, who has seven platinum albums and 31 total Grammy noms, is also launching a North American music tour with Nas this summer. On Sunday, she received the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards.

“Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We’re delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice,” Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs said Wednesday. “Every art she touches blossoms and we’re humbled she’s chosen us as her home. We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit.”

Blige’s talent deal is the latest for Lionsgate, which has recently inked pacts with Courtney Kemp, Jonathan Levine, Matt Kunitz, Mona-Scott Young, Cassian Elwes and Eugenio Derbez among others.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Lionsgate,” Blige said. “They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can’t wait to bring all of our projects to life.”

Blige is repped by APA, The Lede Company and Grubman Shire & Meiselas.