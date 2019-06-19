Mary J. Blige, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, J Balvin, Ozzy Osbourne & More Hop On ‘Trolls World Tour’

The sequel to Dreamworks Animation’s $346M-plus grossing hit Trolls, Trolls World Tour, has added a slew of voiceover castmembers including two-time Oscar nominee and multi-platinum recording artists Mary J. Blige, Grammy-nominated artist J Balvin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom, Pitch Perfect‘s Ester Dean, Gustavo Dudamel (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Grammy-winning rocker Ozzy Osbourne, Grammy-winning artist Anderson .Paak, SNL‘s Emmy Award winner Kenan Thompson, The Disaster Artist actress/comedienne Charlyne Yi, and funk legend George Clinton.

The pic from director Walt Dohrn hits theaters on April 17, 2020 and will expand the series’ music genres across pop, country and hip-hop, to hard rock, funk, K-pop and EDM and beyond.

Today’s cast announcement joins already in place Anna Kendrick (Poppy), Justin Timberlake (Branch), James Corden (Biggie), Ron Funches (Cooper), Caroline Hjelt (Chenille), Aino Jawo (Satin), and Kunal Nayyar (Guy Diamond), and new characters voiced by Flula Borg, Kelly Clarkson, Jamie Dornan, Anthony Ramos, Sam Rockwell and Karan Soni.

Dohrn served as co-director on Trolls. Gina Shay returns to produce. The film is co-directed by David P. Smith and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, both of whom worked on the first Trolls. Trolls World Tour will also feature original music by Justin Timberlake, who earned an Oscar nomination for his song for 2016’s Trolls, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” and a score by Theodore Shapiro (2016’s Ghostbusters, The Devil Wears Prada).

The sequel takes Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) to a new territory where there’s six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock.

Balvin is represented by WME; Bloom is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis; Dean is represented by The Lede Company; Dudamel is represented by WME; Osbourne is represented by WME, Sharon Osbourne Management and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP; Paak is represented by CAA; Thompson is represented by UTA, Michael Goldman Management and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano; Yi is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis; Clinton is represented by 421 Management; Blige is represented by APA and Grubman Shire & Meiselas.