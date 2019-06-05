Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Adds Elizabeth Hurley As Morgan LeFay

Elizabeth Hurley is bringing some dark magic to Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu in the role of Morgan Le Fey, a sorceress with considerable history and even greater power.

The Royals actress will be taking on the role of a character that dates back to 1955 in the lore of Marvel Comics (then still known as Atlas Comics). It was the debut issue of The Black Knight introduced the nefarious Le Fey as the scheming half-sister of King Arthur of Camelot and a high priestess born with faerie heritage.

That 1955 issue was written by iconic Marvel writer Stan Lee, who imported Le Fey’s name and persona from the Arthurian legends that comics legend had adored as a child.

The character description from the Runaways producers: “Morgan le Fay is an iconic Marvel villain. A student of Merlin, she is considered the greatest sorceress of all time. With a black crow as her familiar and the ability to enchant objects, manipulate mystic energy and astral project, she is powerful and intelligent with a cutthroat wit.”

The LeFay role reunites Hurley with Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, the Runaways showrunners who worked with the British star on their series Gossip Girl.

Hurley isn’t new to the supernatural. Next year is the 20th anniversary of Bedazzled, the Harold Ramis-directed romantic comedy that cast her (opposite Brendan Fraser) as a wickedly seductive version of the Devil. That role and the Austin Powers films were key early successes for Hurley, whose more recent notable credits include the part of Queen Helena on The Royals (2015-2018).

Schwartz & Savage created Marvel’s Runaways based on namesake comics about a uneasy alliance of young heroes who mistrust each other but must unite after identifying a common enemy and overpowering threat: their parents, who, it turns out, are all super villains. Marvel’s Runaways stars Allegra Acosta, Ariela Barer, Rhenzy Feliz, Virginia Gardner, Lyrica Okano, and Gregg Sulkin..

