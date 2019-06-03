Concept Art Awards: Inaugural Edition Set For Sept. 7 In Pasadena

The inaugural edition of the Concept Art Awards will be presented on Sept. 7 in Pasadena by the Concept Art Association and LightBox Expo. The newest industry award will recognize the often unsung achievements of concept artists and highlight the value of their work in this contemporary CG era in film and television and the on-going growth of the video game marketplace.

During the event, winners and nominees will be honored in categories that include: live action work for film/broadcast, animation work for film/broadcast, gaming work (mobile/ PC/console), original concepts/independent work, student work, and fan work. Special presentations will also be made for lifetime achievement and the LightBox Community Icon Award.

Related Story Tracy Morgan To Host 2019 Espy Awards Live On ABC In July

The spotlight is long overdue for the concept art sector, whose luminaries have included the likes of Ralph McQuarrie (Star Wars), H. R. Giger (Alien), Mary Blair (Alice in Wonderland), and Eyvind Earle (Sleeping Beauty).

Entry to The Concept Art Awards is free with either a 3-Day or Saturday pass to LightBox Expo (Sept. 6-8), the visual arts celebration at the Pasadena Convention Center that centers on animation, illustration, and concept art. Both the Concept Art Awards and LightBox Expo are planned as annual events.

“The mission behind LightBox Expo is to shine a spotlight on the artists behind our favorite movies, animation, games and illustration, so it only makes sense to have an award show to recognize and celebrate the incredible talent in the entertainment industry,” said LightBox Expo Co-Founder Bobby Chiu. “The Concept Art Awards is going to be one of those events where we will only truly understand the importance of it in 10 years, but the first one will always be the most special of them all.”

The Concept Art Association was created with the mission of elevating the profile of concept artists, their art and their essential role in screen entertainment. industries. The group was founded by Ryan Meinerding, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development; Talent Manager Rachel Meinerding; and Nicole Hendrix, producer and co-founder of the BRIC Foundation.

“I really want to highlight this amazing group of talented individuals that I am honored to call peers, and what they bring to these industries,” Meinerding said. “I think this event is going to do just that. There has never been anything like it for concept artists before and I’m excited to say it’s finally happening, not just for the artist community but for a wider audience as well.”

The 2019 Concept Art Awards Presented by LightBox Expo will be an artist-submitted awards process, with the artwork first going through a peer-voting phase to determine finalists before a juried judging process to select winners. Judges include Meinerding, Gnomon + Gnomon Workshop Founder Alex Alvarez, and Krystal Sae Eua & Vitaly Bulgarov of Weta Workshop. Submissions for the inaugural edition of the awards will be accepted June 3rd through July 8th.

There is no fee for submissions, and finalists will be given free admission to the awards.