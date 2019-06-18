Marvel Cinematic Universe Planning A Return To Comic-Con’s Hall H After 2018 Break: What Will They Bring?

EXCLUSIVE: We’re hearing that Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con after sitting out Hall H last year.

While there haven’t been any concrete plans made yet in regards to the lineup, it’s an important year for the MCU in the wake of Avengers: Endgame wrapping up a number of storylines, plus the gains made in the expansion of Marvel with the Disney-Fox merger.

Among this year’s MCU cliffhangers in San Diego: What are the next Marvel releases post Avengers: Endgame for 2020? The studio has the first weekend in May and November reserved for MCU product. From what we hear, the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home isn’t expected to offer any clues as to what’s next in the Disney MCU since it’s a Sony release. Also following the Fox merger, what will the Kevin Feige-run Marvel absorb and adapt from the X-Men-Deadpool-Gambit-Fantastic Four universe?

It would come as no surprise to see Black Widow footage and an appearance by Scarlett Johansson and director Cate Shortland. Buzz is that production is underway in Norway. Then there’s the feature adaptation of the God-beings comic 1976 Jack Kirby comic The Eternals which has casted up in recent months with Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Madden under the direction of Chloe Zhao. Other productions in the pipeline include director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange 2.

Also, what about those Disney+ streaming series? At Disney Investor Day back in April, a logo for the new Tom Hiddleston streaming series Loki was unveiled while Feige confirmed upcoming streaming series for Falcon, Vision, and Scarlet Witch. Despite there being buzz about a Hawkeye streaming series, no details were confirmed.

This being a D23 year, there’s always concern whether the Disney fan confab will eat up all the teasers and spoilers and steal all the fun away from San Diego. Not necessarily so. First of all, Disney’s film session on Saturday, Aug. 24 is devoted to everything live-action including the toon feature adaptations, Star Wars, etc.

July 2017 was the last time Marvel presented at D23 and Comic-Con with the Anaheim convention preceding the San Diego one. In Anaheim, D23 attendees were treated to the first teaser of Avengers: Infinity War with castmembers Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Paul Bettany, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman and Mark Ruffalo on stage.

Now that Infinity War clip made its way down to San Diego and was the cherry at the end of the MCU’s Hall H session, with an introduction by co-director Joe Russo. But Hall H fans got more than D23 two years ago with two fully packed cast panels and footage from Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok. Essentially there’s enough MCU to go around at both conventions.

When reached, Disney provided no comment about Marvel’s presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Already, Marvel signs are being hung around the Gas Lamp district in San Diego: