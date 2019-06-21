Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Paramount & eOne Team For ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ & Dylan O’Brien Pic ‘Monster Problems’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Adds Ray Winstone

Ray Winstone Black Widow
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Marvel’s standalone Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson has added The Departed star Ray Winstone. His role is under wraps with production shooting in London, and as we’ve heard also Norway.

Cate Shortland is directing the pic off Jac Schaeffer’s script, with Kevin Feige producing. Winstone joins Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh and O.T. Fagbenie who have already been announced.

Deadline learned exclusively that Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading back to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con next month after taking a rest last year. It would be a complete shocker if Black Widow which has been well into production, skips the mega Marvel session. Other movies in the pipeline for MCU include The Eternals, Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange 2. 

Variety first reported the news on Winstone.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad