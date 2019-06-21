Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Adds Ray Winstone

Marvel’s standalone Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson has added The Departed star Ray Winstone. His role is under wraps with production shooting in London, and as we’ve heard also Norway.

Cate Shortland is directing the pic off Jac Schaeffer’s script, with Kevin Feige producing. Winstone joins Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh and O.T. Fagbenie who have already been announced.

Deadline learned exclusively that Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading back to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con next month after taking a rest last year. It would be a complete shocker if Black Widow which has been well into production, skips the mega Marvel session. Other movies in the pipeline for MCU include The Eternals, Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange 2.

Variety first reported the news on Winstone.