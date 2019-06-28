Martin Cohen To Receive Editors Guild’s Fellowship And Service Award

The Motion Picture Editors Guild will honor veteran Ambin and DreamWorks postproduction executive and producer Martin Cohen with its Fellowship and Service Award during a gala in October. The honor recognizes an individual who embodies the values set forth by the guild: professionalism, collaboration, mentorship, generosity of spirit and commitment to the labor movement.

Cohen served as head of postproduction for Amblin Entertainment beginning in 1987 and then for DreamWorks from 1994-2005, before moving to Paramount until 2010. His producer or executive producer credits include The Hunger Games, Mothman, The Seventh Son and Godzilla, and he supervised restorations of the likes of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy and Jaws.

“We are delighted to honor Marty with our Fellowship and Service award,” MPEG president Alan Heim said. “He perfectly exemplifies the values that the guild holds most dear by forging a career in this industry that has served not only the films on which he has worked, but the many filmmakers and colleagues with whom he’s collaborated. He has consistently given back to our community and that makes him the ideal recipient for our highest honor.”

Previous recipients of this honor include Dede Allen, ACE; Joseph Aredas; Lillian Benson, ACE; Donn Cambern, ACE; Lee Dichter, CAS; Don Hall; Carol Littleton, ACE; Donald O. Mitchell and Thomas C. Short.

The ceremony is October 5 at the Sheraton Universal in Universal City.