Marta Fernandez Named President of Macro Television Studios

It’s official: Marta Fernandez has been named President of Macro Television Studios, joining the financing and production company founded by former WME Partner Charles D. King as it ramps up its TV operations. As we reported last month when Fernandez stepped down as EVP Original Programming at Starz, she had been in talks with Macro.

Macro’s TV series slate includes Gentefied, a half-hour bilingual dramedy from Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez for Netflix; Raising Dion, also for Netflix; Dawn, an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s book from Ava DuVernay and Victoria Mahoney; a Tupac Shakur documentary series, with Allen Hughes directing; and documentary The Apollo, helmed by Roger Ross Williams.

Fernandez was a 12-year Starz veteran. In her most recent EVP role at the network, to which she was named in December, she expanded her leadership within the originals team while continuing to spearhead the network’s inclusion initiatives across the slate. She had focused on female-forward programming, overseeing new development and current productions for the network including original series Vida and American Gods as well as the upcoming series from playwright Katori Hall, P-Valley.

In her previous role as SVP, Fernandez worked on the highly rated Spartacus franchise (Blood and Sand, Gods of the Arena, Vengeance, and War of the Damned), the acclaimed series Boss, as well as Flesh and Bone, Ash vs Evil Dead, Da Vinci’s Demons and Black Sails.

“I have long admired both Charles and Macro’s dedication to amplifying the voices of artists of color and commitment to raising up the next generation of storytellers,” Fernandez said. “I am excited to start this new phase of my career and continue to champion inclusive storytelling.”