Mark Wahlberg In Talks To Replace Chris Evans In Paramount's 'Infinite'

Mark Wahlberg
WME

Mark Wahlberg is reportedly in discussions to replace Chris Evans in Antoine Fuqua’s InfiniteParamount has set an August 7 2020 release date for the action movie.

The pic is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s novel The Reincarnationist Papers and revolves around Evan Michaels, a man haunted by memories of two past lives. He stumbles upon a centuries-old secret society of similar individuals who make up the Cognomina, possessing total recall of their past lives and whose members have been agents of change throughout history. He seeks to join their ranks.

Variety reports that Evans couldn’t commit to the project due to scheduling issues.

