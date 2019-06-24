Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zachary Quinto Among All-Star Cast To Live-Stream Mueller Report Reading Tonight

An all-star, live-streamed staged reading of the Mueller Report just might knock down the last excuse standing between you and the 448 doorstop.

Beginning tonight at 9 pm ET (6 pm PT), stars including Zachary Quinto, Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Jason Alexander, among many others and with additional participation by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mark Hamill, will launch what is officially titled The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts. The reading is adapted from the report by Robert Schenkkan, whose play The Kentucky Cycle won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1992.

The event is executive produced by Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney and Timothy Disney and presented by LawWorks.

The live cast, as it stands now, includes, Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Alyssa Milano, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodard, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto and Aidan Quinn, with additional participation by Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mark Hamill.

Law Works, the presenter, is an organization with the stated mission of engaging bipartisan voices and educating the public on the Mueller investigation and the importance of the rule of law, so that Congress and the American people can ensure no one is above the law.

The live-stream of The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts begins at 9 pm ET/6PT and can be viewed here.