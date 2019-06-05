Mark Gordon Exiting As Entertainment One President

Mark Gordon is settling out and will be leaving his position as president of Entertainment One, Deadline has confirmed. It appears to be a case of a bad marriage between the Canadian company and a prolific hit maker who sold his Mark Gordon Co for hundreds of millions of dollars.

EOne said: “While we don’t comment on internal organizational discussions, we can say that Mark Gordon continues to be a very important part of the eOne team now and into the future.”

Gordon came there after generating such TV hit shows as ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Showtime’s Ray Donovan and Criminal Minds at CBS. His small screen successes obscured movie credits that include Saving Private Ryan.

Shows from eOne have included Designated Survivor and the Nathan Fillion-starrer The Rookie. Gordon and Entertainment One also generated the Aaron Sorkin-directed feature drama Molly’s Game, which starred Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba.

Our sister publication Variety was first up with Gordon’s pending exit.

