Marilyn Monroe statue stolen in Hollywood

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matty Zimmerman/AP/Shutterstock (6637642a) Marilyn Monroe poses over the updraft of New York subway grating while in character for the filming of "The Seven Year Itch" in Manhattan on . The former Norma Jean Baker modeled and starred in 28 movies grossing $200 million. Sensual and seductive, but with an air of innocence, Monroe became one of the world's most adored sex symbols. She died alone by suicide, at age 36 in her Hollywood bungalow MARILYN MONROE, NEW YORK, USA

Some like it hot — and now a statue of Marilyn Monroe is exactly that. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the theft of a likeness of the midcentury film legend in Hollywood.

The figure that topped the Ladies of Hollywood gazebo at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue was reported swiped late Sunday night. The small bronze-colored statue features Monroe in her iconic windblown dress pose from 1955’s The Seven Year Itch. It has graced the top of the silver structure that is held up by statues of Mae West, Anna Mae Wong, Dolores Del Rio and Dorothy Dandridge and celebrates film actresses representing different cultures who helped change the movie business.

The gazebo is a popular tourist and photo attraction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but investigators including a forensics expect are looking at fingerprints from the site in hopes of finding a lead on the thief or thieves.

“I am calling this the great Marilyn caper of 2019,” Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said, per NBC4. “We have a witness who saw someone climb this structure and saw off the statue at the top and it’s a Marilyn Monroe image.”

Here is a pre-crime photo of the 25-year-old Ladies of Hollywood installation: