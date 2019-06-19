Marilyn Monroe statue stolen in Hollywood

Some like it hot — and now a statue of Marilyn Monroe is exactly that. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the theft of a likeness of the midcentury film legend in Hollywood.
The figure that topped the Ladies of Hollywood gazebo at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue was reported swiped late Sunday night. The small bronze-colored statue features Monroe in her iconic windblown dress pose from 1955’s The Seven Year Itch. It has graced the top of the silver structure that is held up by statues of Mae West, Anna Mae Wong, Dolores Del Rio and Dorothy Dandridge and celebrates film actresses representing different cultures who helped change the movie business.
The gazebo is a popular tourist and photo attraction along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but investigators including a forensics expect are looking at fingerprints from the site in hopes of finding a lead on the thief or thieves.
“I am calling this the great Marilyn caper of 2019,” Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said, per NBC4. “We have a witness who saw someone climb this structure and saw off the statue at the top and it’s a Marilyn Monroe image.”
Here is a pre-crime photo of the 25-year-old Ladies of Hollywood installation:
