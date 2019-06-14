Marcia Gay Harden Joins ‘Pink Skies Ahead’ Film At Stampede

Marcia Gay Harden has signed on to join Pink Skies Ahead opposite Jessica Barden, Henry Winkler, Rosa Salazar, Lewis Pullman, and Devon Bostick. The Kelly Oxford-helmed film marks the first feature from Greg Silverman’s Stampede.

Set to commence production next week in Los Angeles, the pic tells the story of a wild young woman, Winona (Barden), whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents, and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

Harden, an Oscar winner for her supporting role in the Ed Harris-directed film, Pollock, will play Pamela Landale, wife to Robert, Winona’s mother, yoga instructor, and all-around family quarterback. Pamela and Robert have a plan: to sell the house, move to a smaller, cheaper condo, and travel as their retirement. Winona’s return home from college has just about ruined that plan — and although Pamela loves her daughter, her life still needs to move forward.

Silverman will produce the pic alongside Lisa Zambri and Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks. Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco and Zac Locke of Stampede and Zac Locke will serve as executive producers.

Harden was most recently seen on the big screen in Fifty Shades Freed and starred in CBS’ short-lived medical drama, Code Black. Repped by ICM Partners, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose DaPella and Adams, Harden’s upcoming slate includes the Netflix Point Blank movie, a remake of the 2010 French original, and the National Geographic series, Barkskins.