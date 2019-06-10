‘Manhunt: Lone Wolf’: Judith Light, Gethin Anthony & Jay O. Sanders Join Spectrum-Lionsgate Series About Atlanta Bombing

Judith Light (Transparent), Gethin Anthony (Game of Thrones) and Jay O. Sanders (Sneaky Pete) are set for lead roles alongside Jack Huston, Cameron Britton and Carla Gugino in season 2 of Spectrum Originals’ anthology series Manhunt, from Lionsgate Television.

Spectrum parent Charter Communications last year made a deal with Lionsgate for new seasons of the Manhunt anthology series whose first installment, Manhunt: Unabomber, ran on Discovery Channel.

Season 2, Manhunt: Lone Wolf, will chronicle one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil — the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Bomber, Eric Rudolph (Huston) — and the media firestorm that consumed the life of Richard Jewell (Britton) in its wake. The series is currently filming in Pittsburgh, PA.

Light plays “Bobi” Jewell, Richard’s mother who is astonished when her son is heralded in the national media as the hero of the Atlanta bombing. When Richard is unjustly accused of the bombing, Bobi finds herself at the center of the media maelstrom — with nowhere to turn, and no way out except to fight.

Anthony portrays Jack Brennan, the FBI lead agent in both the Richard Jewell case and manhunt for Eric Rudolph. Brennan begins as a true believer in the Bureau, but as both cases evolve in unexpected ways, he discovers that he may not be able to be loyal to both his institution and the truth.

Sanders is Watson Bryant, a semi-qualified real estate lawyer who becomes Richard’s fiercest advocate. Watson is out of his depth on this criminal case, but he won’t give up until he clears his friend’s name and makes both the Feds and media pay.

Light stars as Shelly Pfefferman in Amazon’s Transparent, for which she’s received two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination and three Critics’ Choice nominations, and will next be seen in the series’ musical finale. She most recently earned a supporting actress Emmy nom for Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story on FX, marking her fourth (primetime) Emmy nod. She stars with Alec Baldwin and Mandy Patinkin in Before You Know It, which premiered at the recent Sundance Film Festival, and Ms. White Light, which premiered at SXSW. She’ll be seen this fall with Bette Midler and Ben Platt in Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician and in the film Hot Air with Steve Coogan.

Gethin is best known for his role of Renly Baratheon in the first two seasons of Game of Thrones, and was last seen opposite David Duchovny in NBC’s Aquarius playing Charles Manson. Gethin is repped by United Agents in the UK, Management 360 and Paradigm.

Sanders, an accomplishd stage actor, most recently appeared in the title roles of Uncle Vanya (Hunter Theater Project) and Cyrano (the famed Guthrie Theater). His recent television credits include Sneaky Pete, The Sinner (season 2), The Good Wife, Chicago Med and The Blindspot, among others. He’ll next be seen in the feature DC Noir.