‘Manhunt: Lone Wolf’: Arliss Howard, Desmond Harrington, Kelly Jenrette & Ness Bautista Join Spectrum-Lionsgate Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Arliss Howard (Moneyball), Desmond Harrington (Dexter), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Ness Bautista (Sense8) are set as series regulars for season 2 of Spectrum Originals’ anthology series Manhunt, from Lionsgate Television. They join previously announced Jack Huston, Cameron Britton, Carla Gugino, Judith Light, Gethin Anthony and Jay O. Sanders.

Spectrum parent Charter Communications last year made a deal with Lionsgate for new seasons of the Manhunt anthology series whose first installment, Manhunt: Unabomber, ran on Discovery Channel.

Season 2, Manhunt: Lone Wolf, will chronicle one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil — the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Bomber, Eric Rudolph (Huston) — and the media firestorm that consumed the life of Richard Jewell (Britton) in its wake. The series is currently filming in Pittsburgh, PA.

Howard plays Earl Embry, the top bomb expert in the ATF who has a depth of hands-on knowledge that nobody can rival. He is determined to catch the Olympic bomber, despite the best efforts of the FBI to chase Embry off the case.

Harrington portrays Louis Freeh, the hard-charging head of the FBI who steered the Bureau through turbulent political waters with a combination of toughness, media savvy and iron-fisted loyalty.

Jenrette is Stacey Knox, an FBI Supervisory Special Agent and Brennan’s partner, who is second in command of the FBI team sent to take point in the Atlanta bombing.

Bautista plays Joe Holliwell, Embry’s partner and an ATF “lab rat” with a PhD in Chemistry who soaks up Embry’s hard-earned wisdom.

Known for films such as Moneyball, Jurassic Park: The Lost World and Full Metal Jacket, Howard will be seen in the upcoming Dandelion with Mare Winningham. His recent television credits include ABC’s When We Rise, HBO’s True Blood and Rubicon for ABC.

Harrington is perhaps best known for his six-year run as Joey Quinn on Showtime’s hit series Dexter He more recently appeared in Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Neon Demon opposite Elle Fanning and recurred on the USA series Shooter, Amazon’s Sneaky Pete and CBS’ Elementary.

Jenrette received an outstanding guest actress Emmy nomination for The Handmaid’s Tale. She will also be seen in Facebook Watch’s upcoming series Limetown, starring Jessica Biel and in a co-starring role in Netflix feature Uncorked. Kelly is repped by Mitchell K. Stubbs & Associates, Robyn Bluestone Management & attorney Matt Rosen.

Bautista recently wrapped LA’s Finest for Spectrum, recurred heavily on the Wachowski’s Netflix series Sense8, and also recurred on The Catch and Daytime Divas. Ness also recurred heavily on the TNT series The Last Ship. His feature work includes Star Trek: Beyond and the Ashton Kutcher feature Jobs.