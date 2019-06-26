Maisie Williams To Lead Sky Original Comedy ‘Two Weeks To Live’ For ‘The Tunnel’ Outfit Kudos

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams is set to lead cast in Sky Original comedy series Two Weeks To Live (W/T).

Written by Gaby Hull (Cheat), the six-part UK series will be produced by The Tunnel and Humans outfit Kudos and revolve around Kim Noakes (Williams), a young misfit who lives a secluded country life. When an unlikely prank goes wrong, she finds herself on the run from a murderous gangster and the police with a massive bag of stolen cash. With the survival techniques she has picked up from her upbringing, however, she might just get through. Additional cast has yet to be revealed.

The series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director Content, Sky and Jon Mountague. Josh Cole is the commissioning editor, Sky, and the series will be executive produced by Phil Temple from Kudos and will begin filming later this year. It will be distributed by Endemol Shine International and will air on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV in the UK and Ireland next year.

Williams said, “Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks To Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!”

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky added, “With Maisie Williams leading from the front, Two Weeks To Live is to die for. Bold, British and very, very original, we can’t wait to wow audiences with even more great comedy”.

Upcoming Sky Originals include Catherine The Great starring Helen Mirren; Code 404 with Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays; Brassic with Michelle Keegan; Intelligence fronted by David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed; Hit Men, ‘Mel and Sue’s’ first scripted comedy series, Breeders with Martin Freeman and series two of In The Long Run with Idris Elba.