Mattel Films & Blumhouse Team For ‘Magic 8 Ball’, ‘Truth Or Dare’s Jeff Wadlow Set To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Mattel announced today that the live-action feature version based on their popular toy Magic 8 Ball is finally happening with Oscar-winning studio Blumhouse and Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island director Jeff Wadlow attached.

Wadlow will also write the script with his collaborators, Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach. This marks Mattel Film’s first partnership with an independent studio.

Mattel/Blumhouse

“Since the 1950s, Magic 8 Ball has inspired imagination, suspense and intrigue across generations. This iconic toy has a built-in connection with fans and untapped potential for storytelling,” said Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films. “There are no partners better suited to tell the Magic 8 Ball story in collaboration with Mattel Films than Jeff Wadlow and Blumhouse Productions, whose unique approach to the thriller genre has captivated audiences worldwide and has gained widespread accolades.”

“As fans of Mattel and their iconic brands, we’re looking forward to bringing Magic 8 Ball, one of their most celebrated toys, to life, and playing against expectations in doing so,” said Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions. “We look forward to partnering with Mattel Films to put this project on the fast track to the big screen and create a memorable experience for moviegoers.”

Magic 8 Ball is the sixth project Mattel Films has in development. The studio has plans to create feature films based on Mattel’s Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, American Girl and View Master brands. The iconic, fortune-telling Magic 8 Ball was selected by Time magazine as one of the 100 greatest toys of all time.

Blumhouse Productions counts more than $3 billion at the global box office from its library. The studio is known for pioneering a new model of studio filmmaking, with its focus on high-quality, micro-budget films. Last weekend, Blumhouse’s thriller Ma, made for $5M before P&A, amassed an $18.26M opening. Throughout the last decade, Blumhouse has built such franchises as Happy Death Day, The Purge, Insidious, Ouija and Paranormal Activity. Blumhouse was behind such Oscar-winning movies as Get Out from Jordan Peele (best original screenplay), BlacKkKlansman (best adapted screenplay) and Whiplash (best supporting actor, film editing, sound mixing).

Wadlow’s Truth or Dare grossed over $95M worldwide off a $3.5M estimated production cost. Wadlow is repped by UTA, Artists First and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Nine years ago, Magic 8 Ball was in development over at Paramount with Jon Gunn and John Mann writing.