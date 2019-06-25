WarnerMedia Streamer Orders ‘Station Eleven’ & ‘Made For Love’ Series From Patrick Somerville & Paramount

WarnerMedia has given 10-episode orders to two new series from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville for its upcoming streaming service. The series are: half-hour divorce comedy Made For Love, based on Alissa Nutting’s novel; with S.J. Clarkson directing and exec producing, and Station Eleven, an hourlong post-apocalyptic limited drama based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, with Hiro Murai directing and exec producing. Somerville is writing and executive producing both shows which hail from Paramount TV where he has an overall deal.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Made for Love, based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Nutting, is a dark, absurd, and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge. The series shows how far some will go for love, and how much further others will go to destroy it.

Related Story New Warner Bros Chief Ann Sarnoff Sizes Up Her "Cross-Pollination" Mission

It follows Hazel Green, a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love– in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive. Also, there are dolphins.

Somerville will pen the adaptation and serve as showrunner. S.J. Clarkson (Succession, Game of Thrones prequel) is attached to direct and executive produce. Nutting, Liza Chasin and Dean Bakopoulos will also executive produce. WarnerMedia Entertainment will co-produce with Paramount TV.

Guy D'Alema/FX

Created by Somerville, Station Eleven is based on the international bestseller by St. John Mandel. A postapocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, Station Eleven tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Somerville will also serve as showrunner. Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Barry, Childish Gambino’s This is America), directs, with Paramount serving as the studio. Sommerville and Murai will executive produce along with Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman and Dylan Russell. Nate Matteson co-executive produces.

Station Eleven was both a National Book Award and PEN/Faulkner Award finalist. Made for Love was named the best book of 2017 by GQ, The New Yorker and NPR.

Somerville, who is also an author, recently created Netflix’s limited series Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. He has worked on such TV series as HBO’s The Leftovers, FX’s The Bridge and Fox’s 24: Live Another Day. He is repped by Artists First.