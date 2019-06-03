Colson Baker Joins Universal’s Untitled Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Colson Baker aka rapper Machine Gun Kelly will be working with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson again on the big screen in the latter’s Untitled Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson Comedy at Universal.

Earlier this year, Baker and Davidson starred in Jason Orley’s indie comedy Big Time Adolescence which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The Apatow/Davidson movie rounds out a busy summer for Baker. As Machine Gun Kelly, he’ll be releasing his fourth studio album “Hotel Diablo” later this month and will be starting a worldwide tour. Next up, Baker can be seen in Netflix’s Untitled Henry & Rel Sci-Fi Project opposite Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He’ll also soon begin production on Punk with Cara Delevigne, a title that was announced at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Recent credits include Focus Features’ Captive State and the Netflix Motley Crue movie The Dirt as drummer Tommy Lee.

Machine Gun Kelly’s 2012 album “Lace Up” debuted at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart selling north of 180K copies. His second studio album “General Admission” debuted at No. 4 stateside in 2015. Kelly’s single “Bad Things” with Camia Cabello peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his highest charting single.

In the Apatow/Davidson movie, Baker joins the growing cast of Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow and Pamela Adlon. Baker is repped by Paradigm, Ashleigh Veverka and Byron Kirkland.

Universal Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers is overseeing the Apatow/Davidson project at the studio. Cameras roll this summer for a release date of June 19, 2020. In addition to directing, Apatow is producing under his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel.