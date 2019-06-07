Click to Skip Ad
‘MacGyver’: Levy Tran Confirmed As Series Regular For Season 4

By Denise Petski, Nellie Andreeva

Levy Tran
Erik Voake/CBS

It’s official. Levy Tran was expected to be promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season of CBS’ action drama series MacGyver, and her deal is now closed.

Tran was introduced as a recurring new character in the second half of the third season designed to help fill the void left by the departure of series’ original co-lead George Eads.

Tran, who appeared in seven episodes, plays Desiree Nguyen (Desi), who joined the Phoenix Foundation to protect MacGyver (Lucas Till) and his team on their global missions.

MacGyver, produced by CBS TV Studios, co-stars Tristin Mays, Justin Hires and Meredith Eaton. In other changes for next season, Terry Matalas is replacing Craig O’Neill as exec producer/co-showrunner alongside Peter Lenkov. James Wan, Henry Winkler and Lee Zlotoff also executive produce. CBS TV Studios produces in association with Lionsgate.

Tran is repped by LINK Entertainment, Daniel Hoff Agency and Hirsch.

