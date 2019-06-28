‘MacGyver’: Henry Ian Cusick Joins CBS Series For Season 4 In A Lead Role

Henry Ian Cusick (The Passage) has joined the cast of CBS’ action drama MacGyver as a series regular for its upcoming fourth season.

Cusick will play Russ, a lead opposite Lucas Till’s MacGyver. Russ is handsome and quick-witted Oxford-educated ex-military who is a master manipulator and salesman — skilled in propaganda and lie detection with an extremely high emotional intelligence. A very wealthy man, he’s used to getting his way and not beyond enjoying the spoils of war: expensive suits, fast cars, private jets, house in Monte Carlo.

Cusick is the second major new series regular cast addition to MacGyver for next season, along with Levy Tran, who was recently promoted after joining as a recurring last season. The cast expansion follows the exit last season of original co-lead George Eads. Cusick is the same age as Eads, and their characters have a similar ex-military background, so it is plausible that the dynamic of the MacGyver-Russ relationship could be similar to the rapport MacGyver had with Eads’ Jack.

Cusick, best known for his roles on Lost and The 100, is coming off a co-starring role on the Fox vampire drama The Passage. He is repped by Buchwald, Management 360, and attorney James Feldman.

MacGyver, produced by CBS TV Studios, also co-stars Tristin Mays, Justin Hires and Meredith Eaton. In other changes for next season, Terry Matalas is replacing Craig O’Neill as exec producer/co-showrunner alongside Peter Lenkov. James Wan, Henry Winkler and Lee Zlotoff also executive produce. CBS TV Studios produces in association with Lionsgate.