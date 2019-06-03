Karen Moncrieff To Helm ‘Lucky’ Based On Alice Sebold Memoir; ‘Still Alice’s James Brown Producing

Lucky, a chronicle of sexual assault and its aftermath by The Lovely Bones‘ author Alice Sebold, is set to be adapted as a feature. Karen Moncrieff (The Dead Girl, 13 Reasons Why) has penned the transfer of Sebold’s true story and will direct the film that’s produced by Still Alice‘s James Brown. Lisa Wolofsky of Skywolf Media and Nadine de Barros through Fortitude are fully financing and will exec produce. Fortitude is handling international sales.

Currently in pre-production and casting, the movie is eyeing a fall start date.

Sebold, whose 2002 bestseller The Lovely Bones was made into a feature directed by Peter Jackson, published Lucky in 1999. The memoir traces how her life was transformed when she was brutally raped and beaten in a park near campus as an 18-year-old college freshman. While reporting the crime to the police, she was astonished when they remarked how a young woman had recently been murdered in the same location, and therefore she was “lucky.”

Propelling the memoir is Sebold’s spirit, as she fights to secure her rapist’s arrest and conviction and come to terms with a world that has forever been altered. The book has sold over 1M copies.

Says Brown, “Karen’s work on Lucky achieves what every great adaptation should, staying true to Alice’s memoir while imbuing it with the cinematic tension of a nail-biting thriller.”

“I’m excited to tell this unflinching, true story of a fierce rape survivor and her battle to become the person and writer she always intended to be. Alice’s courage, wit, and willingness to remake her shocking personal trauma into moving and redemptive art are incredibly inspiring to me,” says Moncrieff.

Moncrieff is repped by Anonymous Content and WME.