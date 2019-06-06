‘Lucifer’ Renewed For Fifth & Final Season By Netflix

On the heels of the Season 4 debut of Lucifer, Netflix has picked up a fifth season of the comic book drama, which will be its last.

“We’re thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for,” the streamer said in a statement.

Lucifer started on Fox, which canceled it after three seasons. Netflix rescued the series, extending its run by two seasons.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” series executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson said. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

Buoyed by strong fan support, which made Lucifer the No.1 trending topic worldwide on the day of its May 2018 cancellation, series producer Warner Bros. TV shopped the series to steaming services and premium cable networks.

Netflix stepped up in a big way, overcoming a number of hurdles to pick up Lucifer, including sorting out the US SVOD rights to the first three seasons, which were owned by Hulu, as well as rights in some international markets, including the UK and Germany, where the show was on Amazon platforms.

The bet seems to be paying off. Netflix does not release US/global viewer information but Lucifer has made the Top 10 binge lists of third-party providers, and it also has cracked the Top 10 in the UK where Netflix has been experimenting with sharing some ratings information on its most popular titles.

Lucifer, based on the comic book characters created by Neil Gaiman for DC’s Vertigo Imprint, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

The series follows the charming, charismatic and devilishly handsome Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker (German) take down criminals.

Lucifer is produced by WBTV in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.