‘Lucifer’ Executive Producer Tells Fans That Season Five Marks The End Of The Series

Lucifer executive producers Ildy Modrovich wants fans to accept the fact that their beloved TV show is entering its final season.

In a Twitter post, Modrovich tried to head off efforts by fans who are already contemplating lobbying for a sixth season of the show. Netflix picked up a fourth and fifth season of the comic book drama after it was canceled by Fox after three seasons, in part because of the huge outpouring of support from fans of the series.

Buoyed by strong fan support, which made Lucifer the No.1 trending topic worldwide on the day of its May 2018 cancellation, series producer Warner Bros. TV shopped the series to steaming services and premium cable networks.

Modrovich said discussions about ending the series after its fifth and final season came after discussion with Netflix and Warner Bros. “And while we feel just as sad as many of you do that, this marvelous ride is coming to an end, a fight won’t change things right now.”

Related Story 'Prism' NBC Pilot Releases Cast As Talks With Netflix Continue

At 77 episodes through five seasons, Lucifer would be one of the longest-running Netflix original series. The episode count is between veterans Orange Is the New Black (91) and House Of Cards (73).