Lucasfilm Names ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Producer Michelle Rejwan As SVP Live Action Development & Production

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has named Michelle Rejwan as SVP of Live Action Development and Production for Lucasfilm.

Rejwan is a producer on the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and was a co-producer on 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and also a co-producer on Bad Robots’ pics Star Trek: Into Darkness and an associate producer on his 2011 movie Super 8.

Rejwan will oversee a new slate of feature films and episodic series for Lucasfilm and Disney+ and continue to produce with Kennedy as Star Wars franchise is built out.

“Working with Michelle over the last seven years as a producer on both The Force Awakens and now The Rise of Skywalker, I have seen first-hand her skills collaborating with writers and directors, and I’ve been incredibly impressed with her creative skills and her ability to manage the complexity surrounding these massive projects,” says Kennedy. “I know the importance of building a team that you trust and have fun working with – it is paramount to our success. There’s an exciting momentum building around the future of the franchise, and both myself and the Lucasfilm team look forward to working with Michelle in shaping the future in all areas of story development, from theatrical film development to live action content for Disney+.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on Dec. 20.