Luc Besson ‘Anna’ Star Sasha Luss Inks With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners and Artist International Group have signed Russian actress and supermodel Sasha Luss, star of Luc Besson’s upcoming action pic Anna.

In Anna, Luss plays government assassin Anna Poliatova. Anna reps a return to form for Besson to his femme fatale action stomping ground, i.e. La Femme Nikita, Leon and Lucy following his sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Lionsgate is opening Anna on June 21. Luss stars alongside Oscar winner Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy and Luke Evans in the movie.

Luss previously starred in Valerian as Princess Lihö-Minaa. She has been the face of Dior since 2015 and has fronted campaigns for Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino among many other high fashion brands.

Born in Magadan, Magadan Oblast, Luss moved to Moscow at a young age and has been modeling since she was 13.

You can watch the trailer to Anna below: