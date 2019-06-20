‘Lovecraft Country’: Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel & Mac Brandt To Recur On HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former The Deuce star Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel (The Good Fight) and Kingdom alum Mac Brandt are set for recurring roles opposite Jonathan Majors, Courtney B. Vance and Jurnee Smollett-Bell on HBO’s upcoming straight-to-series drama Lovecraft Country, from Misha Green, Oscar winner Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, and Warner Bros Television.

Penned by Green based on the 2016 novel from Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Neumann will play Hillary, an outdoorsy woman who migrates to the big city – where her dreams turn into nightmares.

Tazel is Dora Freeman, spitfire personality and life of every party, who enjoys nights on the town with her beloved, boozy husband Montrose.

Brandt will portray Lancaster, a former thug who grew up on the streets of Chicago and is more brawn than brain, he’s strong armed his way to the head of Chicago PD’s organized crime unit, where his corruption has been allowed to thrive.

In addition to Majors, Vance and Smollett-Bell, the three join previously announced cast Michael Kenneth Williams, Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jamie Harris, Jamie Chung and Jordan Patrick Smith.

Green, Peele and Sackheim executive produce, along with Bad Robot’s Abrams and Ben Stephenson, Bill Carraro and Yann Demange, who directs the first episode.

Neumann can currently be seen in AMC’s series NOS4A2, opposite Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ashleigh Cummings. This summer, Neumann will appear in Netflix’s Jessica Jones, opposite Krysten Ritter, and in STX Entertainment’s upcoming crime drama 21 Bridges, alongside Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller. Her previous credits include starring roles on HBO’s The Deuce and Hulu’s The Looming Tower. She is repped by APA, and MGMT.

Tazel’s television credits include Roots, The Good Fight, The Night Shift, The Office, ER, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Sex and the City, Life, Heartland, Bones and Firefly, as well as recurring roles on Jericho and Third Watch. She can currently be seen on Ava DuVernay’s drama Queen Sugar. Tazel is repped by Buchwald and manager Gladys Gonzalez.

Brandt played the role of Mac for four seasons on DirecTV’s Kingdom opposite Jonathan Tucker and Frank Grillo. Brandt also recurred on Night Shift, Colony and Valor and appeared on Game Over, Man opposite Adam Devine. Brandt is repped by AKA Talent and Schlegel Entertainment.