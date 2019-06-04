‘Love Island’ Scores Highest Ever Opening On UK’s ITV2 With 3.3M Viewers

Love Island continues to be a huge ratings success in the UK as the reality format scored its highest ever opening with 3.3M viewers.

It is what it is, as the contestants say.

The ITV2 format, which is produced by ITV Studios, returned last night for a fifth season with a 90-minute episode, that performed better than last year’s opener, which drew an average of 2.9M viewers. It also scored an 18.5% share and a peak of 3.7M viewers and was the highest rated show at 9pm.

The show also reached a peak of 488,000 people watch the live simulcast on digital platform ITV Hub and became the most watched show of the year for 16-24 year old viewers with 622,000, a 59% share. It also reached 1.6M viewers aged between 16-34.

The dating format, which sees a group of sexy singletons couple up in a villa in Majorca, remained relatively true to last year’s show with five women joined by seven guys, including Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy and Curtis Pritchard, brother of Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard. It echoes the celebrity adjacent casting of last year with Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani Dyer, who went on to win the show.

The show was up against Death In Paradise on BBC One, documentary Thatcher: A Very British Revolution on BBC Two, long-running doc format 7 Up & Me on ITV, Channel 4’s 999: What’s Your Emergency and Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords on Channel 5.

The ratings success comes as Love Island is set to run five nights a week on CBS from July 9 pm CBS. The format Love Island has already been commissioned in 11 territories outside the UK and U.S. including in Australia, Germany and across the Nordics.