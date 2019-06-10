‘Love, Death & Robots’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Netflix is bringing back adult-skewed animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots for another go-round. In addition, Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda) has joined as supervising director for the second season and will oversee all episodes. Netflix announced the news on Twitter.

Tim Miller created the series and executive produces with David Fincher, Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen. Love, Death & Robots showcases five- to 15-minute episodes created by different animation teams from around the world. The series features a wide breadth of genres — science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy — that house the stories told through animation styles from traditional 2D to photo-real 3D CGI.

Nelson has directed multiple episodes of Spawn. She directed the dream sequence in Kung Fu Panda and went on to direct Kung Fu Panda 2 and Kung Fu Panda 3, as well as live-action feature The Darkest Minds. She also worked as a story artist on the 2005 animated film Madagascar.

