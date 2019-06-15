The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly agreed to a deal that would see the Lakers get top five player Anthony Davis to team with LeBron James.

In return, the Lakers will send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks, including this year’s No. 4 selection in next week’s draft, to New Orleans.

The Lakers have been pursuing Davis for some time, and obtaining him is a major coup for the franchise. It’s also significant that they kept rising forward Kyle Kuzma out of the deal, leaving them with a stalwart outside shooter that may thrive even more in the inside-outside game the Lakers can now deploy.

New Orleans was asking a steep price for Davis, who can become a free agent after this season, but was said to covet Los Angeles. They can now team the Lakers players with anticipated No. 1 draft choice Zion Williamson in a formidable young lineup.

The 6’10 inch Davis has a lifetime resume that includes 23.7 points per game and 10.5 rebounds. A power forward/center, Davis will team with LeBron James to form a two-superstar tandem that could bring the team back to prominence.

While the Lakers should be eager to add Davis, acquiring him might prevent them from signing a third star in free agency this summer. The team was said to be interested in Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard, who just won a championship with the Toronto Raptors and is a Los Angeles native, and small forward/guard Jimmy Butler.

The Lakers have $65.8 million in guaranteed salary on their books for 2019-20. The Davis acquisition means that they may not be able to add much in free agency without some manipulations.

The trade acquisition also is some welcome good news for a Lakers franchise that hasn’t had much of it lately, with upheavals caused by Magic Johnson’s departure and a failure to make the playoffs this year thanks to a wave of injuries.