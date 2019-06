Los Angeles Area Emmy Nominations: KMEX Leads Field Over KCET

Spanish-language outlet KMEX leads with the field with 22 nominations for the 71st annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, topping KCET’s 19. Read the full list below, and check out the nominations by network here.

It’s the first time since 2015 that KMEX has led the noms list outright. Last year it tied with KCET for the most noms from the Television Academy, with the former PBS outlet, ultimately scoring the most trophies six months later.

KVEA is running third with 12 nominations, with NBC4 next with nine.

The hardware will be handed out during a July 27 ceremony at the Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

Here is the full list of nominees:

PROGRAMMING & NEWS CATEGORIES

L.A. Local Color

30 Years with Val Zavala (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Linda Burns, Senior Producer Karen Foshay, Executive Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer

Louis & Jazz (The Migrant Kitchen) • KCET

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer Antonio Diaz, Producer

Stef Ferrari, Producer

Ben Hunter, Director, Editor Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

The SoCal Scene • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1 Production Team

Independent Programming

Holocaust Soliloquy • KLCS

Peter Musurlian, Camera, Editor, Director, Producer, Writer

The Ripple Effect • LA36

Bunny Hull, Co-Executive Producer, Director, Writer

Education/Information

Divide and Conquer (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Tori Edgar, Associate Producer Karen Foshay, Executive Producer Dan Leonard, Editor

Michael Ray, Associate Producer

Se Vale Soñar • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Sea Level Rising: Living with Water (Earth Focus) • KCET

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer Juan Devis, Executive Producer Tracy Martinez, Producer

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer Carla Pineda, Associate Producer Kim Spencer, Executive Producer

Crime/Social Issues

City Rising; The Informal Economy • KCET

Chris Cloyd, Editor Justin Cram, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Kelly Michelle Parker, Co-Producer Amanda Pinedo, Associate Producer Michael Raines, Camera

Joanna Sokolowski, Director, Producer

Kate Trumbull-LaValle, Director, Producer

Finding Home: A Foster Youth Story • PBS SoCal

Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer Joe Fenstermaker, Editor

Karen Hunte, Executive Producer Ann Kaneko, Camera

Michelle Merker, Associate Producer Margo Newman, Associate Producer Laurie Parker, Producer

John Simmons, Camera

Pamela Tom, Director, Producer

The People v. Kiera Newsome (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer Gina Pollack, Producer, Writer Andy Viner, Editor

Arts

Artist and Mother (Artbound) • KCET

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer Jori Finkel, Co-Producer

Kelly Parker, Co-Producer

Joanna Sokolowski, Director, Producer Kate Trumbull-LaValle, Director, Producer

That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles (Artbound) • KCET

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Christopher Hawthorne, Director, Executive Producer Zoë Montano, Associate Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Culture/History

Iconic Vision: John Parkinson, Architect of Los Angeles • PBS SoCal

Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer Daniel Brown, Camera

Stephen Gee, Camera, Director, Editor, Producer, Writer Daniel Hagouel, Camera

Michelle Merker, Associate Producer Sandra Stojanovic, Camera

Shane Wilcox, Camera

La Raza (Artbound) • KCET

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer Zoë Montano, Associate Producer Laura Purdy, Producer

Yosemite (Lost LA) • KCET Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Bill Dotson, Co-Producer

Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer Steven Reich, Co-Producer

Thomas Rigler, Director, Producer Edgar Sardarian, Editor

Informational Series (more than 50% remote)

LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1 Production Team

Vista LA • ABC7

Jessica Dominguez, Producer William A. Escobar, Camera

Lisa M. Gonzales, Executive Producer Jovana Lara, On-Camera Talent Patricia Lopez, On-Camera Talent Jose M. Mayorquin, Producer

Peter K. Weiner, Editor

Youth Stories • LA County Channel

Miguel Arcega, Camera, Editor Carla Carlini, Producer Alejandro Galvan, Editor

Geovany Labrada, Camera, Editor

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer Jacki Karsh, Reporter

Joe McDonald, Producer Naibe Reynoso, Reporter Michael Wilson, Producer

Informational Series (more than 50% studio)

Enfoque • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo Production Team

Inside the Issues with Alex Cohen • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1 Production Team

Entertainment

A Golden Globes Special (California Live) • NBC4

NBC4 Production Team

KTLA Live from the Oscars • KTLA5

Jason Ball, Executive Producer Brian Choo, Editor

Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer Megan Henderson, Host

Bryan Hileman, Director

Jessica Holmes, Host

Angel C. Kim, Supervising Producer Grace Mendoza, Executive Producer John Moczulski, Executive Producer Chris Reilly, Executive Producer Sam Rubin, Host

Nick Simpson, Editor Steven Stark, Camera

Music Composition

Artbound – That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles • KCET

Adam Schoenberg, Composer

Earth Focus – Climate Migration • KCET

Timo Chen, Composer

Sports Special

Before the Bigs: Patrick Beverley • Prime Ticket

Prime Ticket Sports Team

Clippers Insider • Prime Ticket

Prime Ticket Sports Team

Dodgermentary: 1988 Part 3 (Dodgermentary: 1988)

• Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA Sport Team

Out of Bounds (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Vince Beiser, Producer, Writer

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer, Writer Dennis Nishi, Camera

Sports Series – News

Atleta de la Semana • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo Sports Team

Live from PyeongChang: The Quest for Gold • NBC4

Hetty Chang, Sports Reporter Mary Harris, Producer

Kenny Holmes, Camera, Editor Jared Kiemeney, Producer

Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)

Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA Sports Team

Backstage: Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Sports Team

En Contacto Con LAFC • KMEX

Univision Sports Team

Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)

Clippers Live • Prime Ticket

Prime Ticket Sports Team

Ducks Live • Prime Ticket

Prime Ticket Sports Team

L.A. Kings Live • Fox Sports West

FOX Sports West Sports Team

Live Sports Coverage

Anaheim Ducks Hockey vs L.A. Kings • Prime Ticket

Prime Ticket Sports Team

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners • Fox Sports West

FOX Sports West Sports Team

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA Sports Team

Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild • Fox Sports West

FOX Sports West Sports Team

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Sports Team

Sports Feature

Black & Gold Takes Over Blue Heaven on Earth (En Contacto con LAFC)

• KMEX

Yamily Escalante, Producer José Fortanel, Camera

Beatriz Gómez, Executive Producer

Enrique Gutierrez, Reporter

Black & White – Growing the Game (Kings Weekly) • Fox Sports West

Trevor Rabone, Producer Phillip Radke, Producer Ryan Todd, Editor

Christopher Wohlers, Camera

Friday Night Lights: The Dorsey and Crenshaw Rivalry (SoCal Connected)

• KCET.ORG

Michael Ray, Editor, Producer, Writer

Kirk Gibson Ceremonial First Pitch (Access SportsNet: Dodgers)

• Spectrum SportsNet LA

Julian Gooden, Producer

Samuel L. Jackson, On-Camera Talent George Lopez, On-Camera Talent

John Rosario, Director David Sherbrook, Camera

Gregory Vincent Taylor, Executive Producer, Writer Erick Cesar Vazquez, Editor, Producer

La Zona Rams: Brandin Cooks (La Zona Rams) • KMEX

Nancy Aguilar-Mejia, Associate Producer Yamily Escalante, Producer

Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer

Enrique Gutierrez, Reporter Alberto Lopez, Camera, Editor

One Last Shot: Andre Ingram (Backstage: Lakers) • Spectrum SportsNet

Nik Kuo, Producer

Josh Williams, Camera

Sports Tease

Lakers Opening Night Tease (Featuring Ice Cube) • Spectrum SportsNet

Reshad Bahadori, Producer Bettina Shore, Producer, Producer

Preseason Football on CBS2 Rams Game Tease 1 “Dreamers” • CBS2

Mike Maas, Producer Daniel Navarrete, Editor Otto Petersen, Producer

Shohei Ohtani Comic Book Open Tease • Fox Sports West

Tony Stefanelli, Editor, Producer

Live Special Events – Programming

The 59th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal

PBS SoCal Production Team

Backstage at the Parade • KTLA5

Kathleen Bade, Host Chris Burrous, Host Brian Choo, Camera Megan Henderson, Host

Bryan Hileman, Editor, Senior Producer, Writer Jessica Holmes, Host

Robert Keet, Camera

Arthur Leigh, Associate Producer

Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh, Senior Producer, Writer Jennie O’Hagan, Executive Producer

Chris Reilly, Executive Producer

Nick Simpson, Camera Steven Stark, Camera Jay Wilson, Editor

Desfile de las Rosas 2018 • KMEX

Armando Acevedo, Director

Beatriz Gomez, Executive Producer Andrea Gonzalez, On-Camera Talent Maity Interiano, Host

Leon Krauze, Host

Luis Enrique Rivera, Producer

Luis Sandoval, On-Camera Talent

Feature Segment

La Calavera del Color (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer Stephanie Himonidis, On-Camera Talent Mario Marval, Editor

Henry Ruiz, Camera

Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

Luchando Contra el Bullying (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Alejandro Chipana, Camera Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer Aldo Rizzo, Editor

Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent

Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

Open Your Eyes: Lula Washington Dance Theatre (Artbound) • KCET

Matt Bass, Camera

Adebukola Bodunrin, Editor, Producer Angela Boisvert, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Information Segment

Freelance Nation (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer Dennis Nishi, Camera

Mission Possible: Social Justice Medicine Inside L.A. County Jails (LA NOW)

• LA County Channel Jaron Halmy, Producer Matt Halmy, Producer

Joel Sappell, Executive Producer

Un Regalo de Vida (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Alejandro Chipana, Camera Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer Aldo Rizzo, Editor

Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer

Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event

Borderline Shooting Coverage • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

California en Llamas (Woolsey Fire) • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Caravana De Migrantes • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Massive Fires • KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

Santa Clarita Brush Fire • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Entertainment News Story

Pequeña Gigante (Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6PM) • KVEA

Dunia Elvir Procida, Anchor

Songwriting Secrets of a Superstar Producer (CBS2 News at 11PM) • CBS2

Robert Dourisboure, Producer Suzanne Marques, Reporter Morgan Martini, Editor

Business/Consumer News Story

Hotel Secrets (NBC4 News at 11PM) • NBC4

Matthew Arias, Editor Michael Cervantes, Camera Joel Grover, Reporter Matthew Halla, Camera

Josh Underwood-Davis, Producer Scott Weber, Camera

The Pastor and the Puppy Mill (NBC4 News at 4PM) • NBC4

Tony Shin, Reporter Ernesto Torres, Camera

Paying A Price for Prescription Drugs (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4

Carolyn Johnson, Reporter

Crime/Social Issues News Story

Al Margen de la ley (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

Oswaldo Borraez, Reporter

DNA Doe Project (Fox11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Matt Johnson, Producer, Reporter

Enigma de un Crimen: Danah Rojo Rivas Story (Noticias 62 Newscast 5PM)

• KRCA

Alejandro Villalba, Editor, Producer

Enigma de un Crimen: Oscar Garcia Story (Noticias 62 Newscast 5PM)

• KRCA

Jovanny Rivera Huerta, Reporter

Immigrants Caravans (Noticias Univision a Las Seis) • KMEX

Raul Gutierrez, Camera Antonio R. Valverde, Reporter

Pawsitive Change Prison Program (KTLA5 News at 10 PM) • KTLA5

Kacey Montoya, Reporter

Paul Sanchez, Camera, Editor

Trabajos Rudos (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor

Art/Cultural/Historical News Story

300 Metros de Musica (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX

Juan Hernandez, Camera Julio Cesar Ortiz, Reporter

El Cipitio (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX

Arturo Quezada, Camera, Editor Eduardo Quezada, Camera, Editor Norma Roque, Reporter

First Salvadorans Ca (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

Norma Roque, Reporter

Hollywood: El Letrero Que Cambio la Historia (Noticias Univision a las Seis)

• KMEX

Andrea Gonzalez, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor

Maiz Antropologia y Maiz Agronomia: El Rescate del Maíz (A Primera Hora)

• KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor Gabriela Teissier, Co-Producer, Reporter

Nuestros Barrios y Rincones (Telemundo 52 5PM) • KVEA

Ana Patricia Candiani, Anchor

Environment News Story

Fires in SoCal – The New Models, Climate Change and Fire Whirls (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4

Andres Pruna, Editor

Anthony Yanez, Reporter

Mito y Realidades de las Amazonas (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX

Susana Meza, Producer

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer Gabriela Teissier, Reporter

Ocean Currents and Climate Change (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4

Fritz Coleman, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer, Writer

Plastic and Our Oceans (NBC4 News at 7AM and 5PM) • NBC4

Shanna Mendiola, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Sea Levels and Los Angeles (NBC4 News at 5PM) • NBC4

Fritz Coleman, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Editor, Producer, Writer

Health/Science News Story

Miracle Maddy (KTLA5 News at 10 PM) • KTLA5

Kacey Montoya, Reporter

Paul Sanchez, Camera, Editor

Paralyzed by A Prescription (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9

Jeff Vaughn, Reporter

Traicion Intima (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6PM) • KVEA

Enrique Chiabra, Producer, Reporter

VA Flies in the Operating Rooms (CBS2 News at 11PM) • CBS2/KCAL9

Catherine Gelera, Producer David Goldstein, Reporter Lorraine Roe, Producer

Human Interest News Story

Artist Needs a Kidney (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Norma Roque, Reporter

Cancer Chef (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9

Suzie Suh, Reporter

Crime-Fighting Canines (KCAL9 News at 10PM) • KCAL9

Peter Daut, Reporter

The Kiss (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor

David Ono, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer Tiffany Ujiiye, Co-Producer

LA Rapper Nipsey Hussle Creates Change in South LA (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Leah Uko, Reporter

Linea Con Cicatrices (Phone Call with Scars) (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

Hugo Olguin, Camera, Editor Julio Cesar Ortiz, Reporter

Wildfire Rescue Ranch (KTLA5 News at 3PM) • KTLA5

Gayle Anderson, Producer, Reporter Robert Keet, Camera, Editor

Investigative News Story

Animal Control Officers Not Working (CBS2 at 5PM) • CBS2/KCAL9

Catherine Gelera, Producer David Goldstein, Reporter Lorraine Roe, Producer

Sick Puppy Peddler (FOX11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, Reporter

Vatican Abuses (Solo a las Once) • KMEX

Hector Gonzalez, Editor Antonio R. Valverde, Reporter

Sports News Story

Eco Bicicletas (Noticias Univision a las Seis) • KMEX

Ulises Reyna Covarrubias, Camera, Editor Antonio Valverde, Producer, Reporter

Golpes sin Genero (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6PM) • KVEA

Alejandro Navarro, Anchor

Short Promo – Sports

Clippers vs Warriors • Prime Ticket

James Freeman, Editor, Producer Ian Lavallee, Producer

Andrea MacPhee, Producer

Jeff Shearin, Camera

It’s L.A. It’s the Kings • Fox Sports West

Robert H Dyar Jr., Executive Producer Sam Kristofski, Director

Phillip Radke, Editor Charlie Sarroff, Camera

Christopher Wohlers, Producer

Jim Hill and Friends • CBS2/KCAL9

Marlo T. Bluford, Producer Daniel Navarrete, Editor

Los Angeles Lakers Launch Spot • Spectrum SportsNet

Pete Carril, Executive Proucer Andrew Cleary, Executive Producer

Ohtani Returns • Fox Sports West

James Freeman, Editor Ian Lavallee, Producer

Jessica Musmanno, Producer Jeff Shearin, Camera

Short Promo – News/Topical

Antes y Despues Promo Campaign • KMEX

Antonio Camberos, Editor, Executive Producer Jean Luis Contreras, Camera, Producer

Karen Yazmin Gonzalez, Associate Producer

Artbound – New Season Promo • KCET

Arevik Arabian Acopian, Editor, Producer

Breaking News • KVEA

Michael Buendia, Camera

Jose Garcia, Executive Producer Mario Del Olmo, Producer, Writer Timothy Paine, Editor

CBS2 News Year Ender 2018 is Now History • CBS2

Mike Maas, Producer Otto Petersen, Producer Hansi Rudolph, Editor

Earth Focus – New Season Promo • KCET

Arevik Arabian Acopian, Editor, Producer

SoCal Connected – Season 9 Promo – “Behind Every Headline Is a Story”

• KCET

Dudley Saunders, Editor, Producer

Public Service Announcement

If They’re Not Secure They’re Not Safe: Dresser Drawer • LA36

Harry Drucker, Producer Vance Kotrla, Director, Writer

LA Fire Department Female Firefighter Recruitment • LA Cityview35

Kady Kepner, Producer

Ted Lin, Executive Producer Robert Manciero, Producer Rick Najera, Producer

Veterans Crisis Line “Hope” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2

Mike Maas, Producer Otto Petersen, Producer

Veterans Crisis Line “Our Message” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2

Mike Maas, Producer Daniel Navarrete, Editor Otto Petersen, Producer

Veterans Crisis Line “Real Vets 2” CBS Veterans Network PSA • CBS2

Mike Maas, Producer Daniel Navarrete, Editor

CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN

News Special

Destino 2018 – Midterm Elections • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Live Special Events – News

CBS2 News at 6: Fire Telethon • CBS2

Otis Easter, Associate Producer Courtney Ellinger, Producer

Pat Harvey, On-Camera Talent

Jim Hill, On-Camera Talent Michael Parrott, Director

DESIGNATED NEWS DAY STATION AWARDS

Station awards do not have nominations; rather, all entrants are candidates for the Emmy statuette. Entries in the Designated News Day categories are restricted to the broadcast air date of November 19, 2018.

Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4:00AM-11:00AM

CBS2 News at 5AM • CBS2

Orlando Cabrera, Director

Paul Matthew Cordell, Producer Sean Lee, Associate Producer Jessika Ming, Executive Producer

Good Day L.A. • KTTV-TV

KTTV / Fox11 News Team

KTLA5 Morning News at 7AM • KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

Noticiero Telemundo a las 5AM • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

A Primera Hora • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Today in LA at 6AM • NBC4

NBC4 News Team

Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11:00AM-7:00PM

CBS2 News at 6PM • CBS2 Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer Courtney Ellinger, Producer

Amy Mattison, Executive Producer, Producer Michael Parrott, Director

Fox11 5PM News • KTTV-TV

Fox11 News Team

KCAL9 News At 4PM • KCAL9

Otis Easter, Associate Producer Scott R. Gutman, Producer Rosalind Watkins, Director

Annette Zapata, Executive Producer

KTLA5 News at 1PM • KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

NBC4 News at 5PM • NBC4

NBC4 News Team

Noticias a las 6PM • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Noticiero Telemundo a las 5PM • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7:00PM-12:00AM

CBS2 News at 11PM • CBS2 Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer Mika Edwards, Producer

Michael Parrott, Director

Jennifer Pierce, Executive Producer

Fox11 10PM News • KTTV-TV

Fox11 News Team

KCAL9 News at 10PM • KCAL9

Rick Brown, Executive Producer Carrie Carolan, Associate Producer Daniel Noyes, Producer

Rosalind Watkins, Director

KMEX Solo a las Once • KMEX

KMEX News Team

KTLA5 News at 10PM • KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

NBC4 News at 11PM • NBC4

NBC4 News Team

Noticiero Telemundo a las 11PM • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team