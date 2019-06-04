HFPA Elects Lorenzo Soria To Return As President

Lorenzo Soria has been elected president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, replacing outgoing president Meher Tatna. It will be the third go-around as president for Soria, who served in the role from 2003-2005 and 2015-2017. He had been chairman of the board the past two years at the HFPA, the group that organizes the Golden Globes.

With the results of the election, the Argentina-born, Italy-raised Soria will be joined in the leadership by new VP Ali Sar; treasurer Janet R. Nepales; executive secretary Ruben V. Nepales; and Tatna, who was elected chairman of the board of directors.

The board now includes Luca Celada, Anke Hofmann, Yoram Kahana, Diederik van Hoogstraten and Tina Jøhnk Christensen (alternate).

Soria, who joined the HFPA in 1989, started his career at the Italian news weekly L’Espresso and has been working for the national daily La Stampa since 1988.

“It’s a privilege to once again be elected to serve as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” said Soria, whose new term begins July 1. “Together with my peers at the HFPA, I look forward to continuing our organization’s mission of recognizing the best in film and television, ushering in the next generation of storytellers, and staying true to our roots of giving back through our vast philanthropic efforts. I’ve never been prouder of our organization’s future and ready to get to work.”

The 77th annual Golden Globes are set for January 5, 2020.