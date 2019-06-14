Location Managers Guild Unveils New Board Of Directors

The Location Managers Guild International has its board of directors for 2019-20.

The newly elected members of the board are Ken Haber, Georgette Turner, Edward Mazurek and Walter Roshetski (read their biographies here). Haber and Turner serve as UK Regional Co-Chairs of the membership committee.

The returning board members re-elected to new terms are current LMGI President Mike Fantasia, ALSAM co-founder Jimmy Ayoub, Matt Chamberlin, Mac Gordon, Wes Hagan and Alison A. Taylor. Those continuing to serve their current terms are LMGI 1st Vice President, 2nd Vice President Jennifer “JJ” Levine, Lori Balton, Matt Palmer, John Rakich (Shadow Hunters, Hannibal) and ALSAM co-founder Les Fincher.

“We have been working hard to ensure our board reflects the guild’s national and international growth,” Fantasia said. “With representatives from the UK, Canada, Georgia, New York and Los Angeles, I feel like we’ve hit that milestone.”

Added Levine: “With the proliferation of television series being produced around the world, the guild is experiencing an exciting growth period. Location pros are hungry for recognition, information and guidance, and between our Compass magazine, the LMGI Awards and our presence at worldwide events such as Cannes, Sundance, Comic-Con, Focus and the like, the LMGI is delivering.”

The LMGI board’s outgoing members are Dorion Thomas, Mario Ramirez, Dan Taylor and founding member and former President and Treasurer Eric Klosterman.