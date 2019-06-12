‘Krypton’ Spinoff ‘Lobo’ Featuring DC’s Deep-Space Bounty Hunter In Works At Syfy

Syfy has set its sights on a DC Comics fan-favorite. Syfy and Warner Horizon Scripted Television confirm they are developing Lobo, a live-action screen version of the intergalactic rogue who

DC Comics fan-favorite Lobo is an indestructible deep-space bounty hunter who looks like a biker version of Beetlejuice, grouses like Wolverine, and has amassed an interstellar body count that would make The Mandalorian envious. In temperament and destructive power, Lobo is steroid-pumped Stich (of Lili & Stich) equipped with Mad Max sensibilities. He’s typically drenched in both sarcasm and blood, sharing many of the profane and lethal attributes of Fox’s Deadpool character.

Based on the characters from DC, this spinoff of Krypton, which premieres its second season tonight and chronicles the events on Superman’s home world in the years before his birth. The new show would track the story of Lobo, a “foul-mouthed, dangerous, irascible, intergalactic bounty hunter.”

Krypton executive producer Cameron Welsh will serve as executive producer/writer.

Lobo has been a coveted property over the years with numerous producers and plans announced for both film and television. Michael Bay, Guy Richie, Brad Peyton, Dwayne Johnson, and Will Smith are some of the prominent players who have tried to wrangle the cult favorite into a spotlight adaptation.

The character was created by artist Keith Giffen and writer Roger Silfer and introduced in 1983 in the pages of Omega Men, a science fiction epic that was edgy in its content by the era’s standards. Lobo was an immediate sensation with fans who embraced the remorseless, unstoppable, and uncouth alien as a subversive favorite.

For Syfy, Lobo may fill two thematic slots left by departing shows. In the category of “subversive and cartoon-spirited comic-book adaptation,” the new show would pick up where the just-cancelled series Happy! leaves off. In the category of “deep-space bounty hunters who party,” Lobo could fill the orbital space soon to be vacated by Killjoys.