‘Live Rescue’ Docuseries Gets Order For 10 Additional Episodes From A&E

A&E has ordered ten additional episodes of its new hit docuseries Live Rescue, bringing the first season total to 19 episodes.

Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, Live Rescue follows first responders from across the country as they bravely put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls. Th series, which hails from Live PD producers Big Fish Entertainment, also includes analysis from first responders representing departments nationwide.

Live Rescue was A&E’s best series premiere in more than two years. Since its April 22nd debut, Live Rescue is averaging 1.3 million total viewers, outperforming A&E’s regular Monday time period by 150% with total viewers.

“The initial response by viewers to Live Rescue has been extremely rewarding,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, A&E Network. “This is a challenging show to produce, but our incredible partners at Big Fish have once again made it possible for viewers across the country to see the work of first responders and the challenges they face every day in real-time through this groundbreaking series.”

Live Rescue is the second live franchise from A&E and Big Fish Entertainment, after Live PD, which follows diverse law enforcement agencies across the country as they patrol their communities. Live PD is cable’s #1 justice series and the #1 show on cable on Friday and Saturday nights.

Live Rescue is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company, with Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, John Zito, and Jordana Starr serving as Executive Producers.

New episodes continue Monday nights from 9-11 PM ET/PT on A&E.