‘Live PD’ Hits Series Ratings Highs In Live+Same Day

A&E’s flagship series Live PD continues to be a strong ratings performer for the network. Friday’s (June 21) episode hit new series highs, drawing 2.4 million Total Viewers and

and 1.2 million Adults 25-54 in Live+Same day ratings, both new records for the live series — as well as 966,000 Adults 18-49.

The numbers helped push A&E to rank No. 1 across all all broadcast and cable networks on Friday in prime in the key Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 demos.

Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, Live PD showcases the policing of America, following diverse police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities. Using dash cams along with fixed rig and handheld cameras, the series captures the work of a varied mix of urban and rural police forces on a typical Friday and Saturday night.

Abrams, Morris and Larkin guide viewers through the night giving insight to what audiences are seeing in real time, bouncing between the featured police departments and offering an inside look at each live episode. Live PD also features law enforcement officers from the series who appear in-studio as guest analysts to provide additional commentary.

Live PD is produced for A&E by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company. Executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment are Dan Cesareo, John Zito and Kara Kurcz. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.

New episodes of Live PD air Friday and Saturday nights at 9 PM ET/PT on A&E.