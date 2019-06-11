‘Little Fires Everywhere’: Huang Lu & Geoff Stults To Recur; First-Look Photo

Huang Lu (She, A Chinese) and Geoff Stults (Unforgettable) are set for recurring roles opposite Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt and Joshua Jackson in Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu’s upcoming limited series based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling book. Hulu also released a first-look photo for the series (see below).

Developed and written by Casual‘s Liz Tigelaar, the series hails from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Lu will play Bebe Chow. Illegally residing in Shaker Heights after overstaying her visa, Bebe desperately searches for her infant daughter who she left at the local fire station the previous year because she was unable to care for her. But when the baby resurfaces, a highly-publicized custody battle ensues, pitting Bebe against people with far more money and resources than herself. Driven on by her love for her daughter, Bebe enters the fight of her life.

Stults will portray Mark McCullough. After decades of trying for a child of their own, and enduring heartbreak after heartbreak along the way, Mark and his wife, Linda (DeWitt), joyfully accept a Chinese infant who was abandoned at the local fire station. But when the baby’s biological mother returns and demands custody of her daughter back, Mark’s worst fears are realized as he faces the prospect of losing another child, yet again.

The cast also includes Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson) and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

Witherspoon and Washington will star in the series, with Tigelaar serving as executive producer and showrunner. Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter will executive produce for Hello Sunshine, along with Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, and Lynn Shelton.

Lu is known for her leading roles in She, A Chinese winner of the top prize in Locarno, and her debut film Blind Mountain presented at the Cannes film festival in competition. Lu is repped by Davien Littlefield Management.

Stults’ feature credits include Warner Bros.’ Unforgettable and 12 Strong and Fox’s Enlisted. His recent TV work includes Man With A Plan and Grace and Frankie. Stults is repped by United Talent Agency and 3 Arts Entertainment.