Lisa Kudrow To Star In ‘Therapy Dog’ Fox Animated Presentation

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Kudrow is set to voice the title character in Therapy Dog, Fox’s animated presentation from writer-producer-actress Sharon Horgan, actress Clea DuVall, writer-producers Jennifer Crittenden & Gabrielle Allan and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by DuVall, Crittenden and Allan, Therapy Dog is about a dog named Honey (Kudrow), a poodle mix with frizzy hair who has studied Carl Jung and loves tummy rubs. She leads group therapy sessions with the neighborhood animals as they work through issues with their owners and one another. At the same time, Honey tries to find joy in her stagnant marriage to a St. Bernard named Chief and becomes tempted by a wild coyote with a dangerous magnetism. SNL alumna Vanessa Bayer previously was attached to voice the character.

Kudrow has voiceover experience with an arc on Netflix’s BoJack Horseman and a lead role in Fox’s animated presentation Lyle & Caroline last year. Additionally, she played a therapist on her popular online comedy series Web Therapy, which made the leap to TV via Showtime.

In the Therapy Dog cast, Kudrow joins Horgan and Duvall who also will provide voices for the presentation.

DuVall, Crittenden and Allan executive produce alongside Horgan and Clelia Mountford via their Merman production company and Kaplan and Dana Honor via Kapital, which serves as the studio. The project is a co-pro between Kapital and Fox Entertainment.

Friends alumna Kudow, who stars in and executive producers Amazon’s comedy pilot Good People, from Lee Daniels and Whitney Cummings and Fox 21, is repped by CAA and attorney Mark Gochman.