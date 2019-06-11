Lionsgate Lands ‘Bad Dog’ Comedy Spec By Jeff Bushell; Point Grey, Eugenio Derbez To Produce

Lionsgate has purchased the spec script Bad Dog, a comedy feature written by Jeff Bushell, the screenwriter behind Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua. Bushell is also known for his Black List script Ricky Stanicky, a comedy Peter Farrelly is attached to direct. Point Grey is on board to produce Bad Dog along with Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Entertainment.

The plot follows Bub, Satan’s favorite hound, who is booted out of Hell by a jealous rival and mistakenly adopted by a single dad and his two kids. Despite his bad ways, Bub soon begins to embrace his goodness and falls in love with the family. When Satan wants his dog back and Bub refuses, he must protect his new family from Hell’s fury.

Bree Bailey will oversee for Lionsgate, while Carlos Aguirre and Josh Fagen will oversee the project for 3Pas and Point Grey, respectively.

Bushell’s writing credits include shows like Nickelodeon’s Bella and the Bulldogs, What I Like About You and The Bernie Mac Show. His deal was brokered by Paradigm, manager Russell Hollander, and McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead, and was completed prior to the expiration of the franchise agreement between the WGA and ATA.