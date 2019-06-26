Lindsey Beer To Write ‘Hello Kitty’ Movie For New Line

EXCLUSIVE: New Line has set Lindsey Beer to write Hello Kitty, the movie based on the iconic Sanrio pop culture brand. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film will be designed for four quadrant global audience appeal.

The studio and Beau Flynn and his FlynnPictureCo banner made a deal last March to produce a film with Sanrio. It was the first time such a deal got made outside Japan in the brand’s 45-year history. Hello Kitty began in 1974, introduced on a coin purse and it quickly became a global phenomenon, sold in 130 countries on more than 50,000 different branded products each year.

Courtesy ICM Partners

The task of shaping the brand into a narrative falls to Beer, who co-founded the company Known Universe with fellow tent pole scribes Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The newly formed production company, which will come aboard as executive producer, specializes in major IP and universe building, and the writers are are highly sought after. Pictures they had a hand in writing include Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy (Perlman), Captain Marvel (Perlman & Robertson-Dworet), Warner Bros.’ Pokemon Detective Pikachu (Perlman) and MGM’s Tomb Raider (Robertson-Dworet).

Beer’s credits include Sony’s Masters of the Universe, Lionsgate’s The Kingkiller Chronicles and Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight, and she has worked on franchises including Godzilla Vs. Kong and Star Trek. Beer is also showrunner/writer/EP on Netflix’s Mark Millar comic book adaptation The Magic Order with EP/director James Wan, and she also recently wrote and executive produced Netflix’s hit film Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, even co-writing the chart topping song, Sunflower. Beer and Robertson-Dworet also have been hired to write the female-centric spinoff of Universal’s Fast & Furious.

FlynnPictureCo. is in post production on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and the company will reunite with Collet-Serra and Johnson on DC/New Line/WB’s Black Adam.

Beer is repped by Gang, Tyre.