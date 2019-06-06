Ex-Netflix Publicity Exec Lindsay Colker Launches Elevate PR Firm

Former Netflix publicity executive Lindsay Colker has founded Elevate, a Los Angeles-based public relations and consulting boutique specializing in entertainment, technology and lifestyle.

The shingle’s services range from global strategic communications counsel and streaming strategy consultation to unit publicity and personal PR to film and TV program publicity and more.

Colker Elevate

“Over the past 20 years, I have had the good fortune of working with and learning from the best in the business,” Colker said. “Most recently having been part of the publicity team taking Netflix from distributor of content to creator of content and witnessing the changes transpiring in the entertainment ecosystem today, I couldn’t be more thrilled about this new chapter and the opportunity to bring my experience and strategic partnership to today’s creative community.”

Industry veteran Colker joined Netflix in 2012 and was responsible for launching its original programming alongside PR boss Karen Barragan. During her tenure at the streamer, Colker led and shepherded such signature programs as Orange Is the New Black, Stranger Things and The Crown and was an integral part of the team that took Netflix global. Prior to that, she spent seven years at Sony Pictures Television working on syndicated, network and cable programming including The Dr. Oz Show, The King of Queens, Justified, Damages, Community and other shows.