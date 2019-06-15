Linda Giannecchini Dies: Longtime NATAS Executive Was 70

Linda Giannecchini, who worked for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for five decades, died at home on June 11th in San Francisco, CA of natural causes. She was 70 years old.

Giannecchini held nearly every elective office in NATAS, serving as a chapter president, governor, vice chair and secretary of the Executive Committee. She just began her eighth term as a National Trustee and also served as chair of several committees, including the Academy’s Awards Committee, managing the standards of the Emmy competitions.

Beyond NATAS, Giannecchini long television career included work as a producer, director, line producer, assistant director, production coordinator, electronic graphics, closed captioner, and event planner. Her productions included myriad cooking shows, public affairs programs, sporting events, concerts, telethons, conventions, award shows, and corporate productions.

Giannecchini was honored with two regional Emmy Awards and numerous nominations, the Governors’ Award, a NATAS Service Medallion for distinguished service, and induction to the Silver Circle.

Linda brought a personal passion to every day and to every project. The Academy is better for her service, and we are all blessed to have known her,” said a statement from NATAS chairman Terry O’Reilly.

There was no information immediately available on survivors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Linda Giannecchini Professional Development Scholarship Fund at the San Francisco Northern CA Chapter of NATAS at The National Academy of Television Arts & Science, San Francisco / Northern California Chapter. 4317 Camden Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403-5007.