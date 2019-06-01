Lin-Manuel Miranda And ‘In The Heights’ Crew Surprise High School Musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the In the Heights movie crew surprised on Friday by turning out for a high school performance of the play at New York’s George Washington High.

Crazy Rich Asians‘ Jon M. Chu, who will direct the film, recorded the reaction when Miranda took the stage.

“We start shooting #InTheHeightsMovie on Monday. So after our final rehearsal we took a trip 2 GeorgeWashington highschool in the Heights 2 see them perform In The Heights!” Chu tweeted on Friday. “Could not b more Inspired by these students.”

“It’s cool I only cried 10 times,” Miranda added on Twitter. “These kids were so good. Our future is so bright.”