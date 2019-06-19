Lin-Manuel Miranda Co-Creation ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ Announces Broadway Debut

Freestyle Love Supreme, the hip hop theatrical improv show co-created by Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2004 and staged intermittently since, will make its Broadway debut in September, producers – including Miranda – have announced.

The show, which recently completed an Off Broadway run, will begin previews at Broadway’s Booth Theatre on Friday, September 13, with an official opening on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The strictly limited 16-week run concludes Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The show combines singing, rapping, comedy, beat-boxing and human percussion, with the performers taking suggestions from the audience to create “humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers.”

The production’s core company will be Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Anthony Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.” Special unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run, including Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, and many more.

Related Story Broadway Takes $34M In Week 3; 'To Kill A Mockingbird' Re-Breaks House Record, 'Ain't Too Proud' Gets Next To One

Freestyle Love Supreme was created in 2004 by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale. The Broadway engagement will be produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. The 85-minute show is directed by Kail.

“15 years ago, when Freestyle Love Supreme was first developed, the idea of bringing our little improv show to Broadway seemed completely out of the realm of possibility,” said Kail and Miranda in a statement. “But it is out of that improbability that FLS has found this new home, thanks to legions of loyal fans – first at Ars Nova, at various festivals around the world, then with one-off shows, and most recently with our off-Broadway run last winter. We’ve had many of our happiest and most fulfilling creative moments working on FLS and are excited to see its next chapter unfold at the Booth Theatre.”

As with the recently announced Dave Chappelle’s upcoming Broadway comedy show, Freestyle Love Supreme will be a “phone-free experience,” with all phones, smart watches and other such devices secured in Yondr pouches throughout the performance.