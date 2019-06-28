‘Voyagers’: Lionsgate Snaps Up U.S. Rights To Neil Burger Sci-Fi-Thriller With Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan & Lily-Rose Depp

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has acquired U.S. rights to AGC Studios and Thunder Road’s sci-fi thriller Voyagers, reuniting the studio with The Upside writer-director Neil Burger.

Set in the near future, the Lord of the Flies-style story chronicles the odyssey of 30 young men and women who are sent deep into space on a multi-generational mission in search of a new home. The mission descends into madness, as the crew reverts to its most primal state, not knowing if the real threat they face is what’s outside the ship or who they’re becoming inside it.

Shoot is underway in Romania on the feature whose ensemble cast we previously revealed to include Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), Lily-Rose Depp (The Dancer), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Game of Thrones) and Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne).

Joining are Viveik Kalra (Blinded By the Light), Quintessa Swindell (Euphoria), Archie Madekwe (Les Misérables) and Archie Renaux (Morbius).

Burger (Divergent) directs from his own original screenplay produced by Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road. Thunder Road’s Brendon Boyea is producing alongside Iwanyk and Burger, with Stuart Ford and AGC’s Head of Film Greg Shapiro onboard as executive producers.

AGC is fully financing the picture in partnership with AGC investors Fibonacci Films, Ingenious Media and Aperture Media. Fibonacci’s Greg Clark and Victoria Hill also serve as executive producers. AGC pre-sold the world at recent markets.

“Acquiring U.S. rights to Voyagers was an easy decision for us,” said Jason Constantine, Lionsgate President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions. “We have worked with Neil Burger very successfully and he will without a doubt create an experience with Voyagers as a sophisticated and stylish event sci-fi thriller. Paired with the amazing producing team behind John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and this outstanding cast of our industry’s most talented young actors, this package had everything we were looking for that made us excited and eager to jump on board. Voyagers is a unique opportunity to present an elevated horror film with deep and complex morality themes.”