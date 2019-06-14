Lili Reinhart To Star & Executive Produce Amazon Studios’ Coming-Of-Age Drama ‘Chemical Hearts’

Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart is set to star and executive produce Amazon Studios’ coming-of-age and romance drama Chemical Hearts from writer/director Richard Tanne.

The project is based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland. Production is already underway in New Jersey. The pic is an Amazon Original being produced for Amazon Prime Video.

Producers are Page Fifty-Four’s Alex Saks (The Florida Project, Book Club) and Tanne, and the film is executive produced by Jamin O’Brien (Eighth Grade) and Reinhart, in her first executive producer role.

In Chemical Hearts, 17-year-old Henry Page has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the once in a lifetime kind of love that he’s been hoping for just hasn’t been in the cards for him—at least not yet. Instead, he’s been happy to focus all of his attention on finally becoming the editor of his high school newspaper. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Reinhart) and knows everything’s about to change.

“We are thrilled to work with this talented team to bring to life a beautiful story of first love and heartbreak,” said Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios. “Krystal Sutherland’s novel captured the hearts of readers around the world, and we are excited to bring this film to our global Prime Video customers.”

The production is working with RespectAbility, a nonprofit organization that focuses on ensuring the accurate portrayal of characters with disabilities in media.

Winner of several Teen Choice awards for her role as Betty Cooper in the hit series Riverdale, Reinhart will next be seen starring opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Lorene Scafaria’s feature film Hustlers at STX. She starred in Melanie Laurent’s Galveston opposite Elle Fanning and Ben Foster, which made its world premiere at SXSW last year, and Julia Hart’s Miss Stevens opposite Lily Rabe and Timothée Chalamet. Reinhart is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content.

Tanne’s first feature film was the Barack and Michelle Obama first date story, Southside With You, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was released by Miramax and Roadside Attractions. For the film, he was nominated for the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award at the Gothams. Tanne is represented by UTA, Artists First, and attorney Debbie Von Arx.