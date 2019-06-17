Lili Reinhart Amazon Movie ‘Chemical Hearts’ Adds ‘Euphoria’s Austin Abrams In Lead Role

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios’ Chemical Hearts, the YA romance movie starring and executive produced by Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart, has notched Euphoria actor Austin Abrams for the lead role of 17-year old Henry Page.

In the movie, Henry Page has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the once in a lifetime kind of love that he’s been hoping for just hasn’t been in the cards for him—at least not yet. Instead, he’s been happy to focus all of his attention on finally becoming the editor of his high school newspaper. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Reinhart) and knows everything’s about to change.

Chemical Hearts, based on Krystal Sutherland’s novel Our Chemical Hearts, is directed and adapted by Richard Tanne. Pic is currently in production in New Jersey.

Abrams currently stars in HBO’s teen drama series Euphoria alongside Zendaya, and will be seen in Nat Wolff’s upcoming directorial debut Youngest and Guillermo del Toro’s horror thriller Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Abrams most recently was seen in the final season of the critically acclaimed FX drama The Americans, the Amazon Studios’ comedy Brad Status co-starring opposite Ben Stiller, Puzzle starring Kelly Macdonald and Irrfan Khan, We Don’t Belong Here, Tragedy Girls and Grass Stains. Abrams also starred in the Fox 2000 movie Paper Towns. He is repped by WME and Industry Entertainment.

Chemical Hearts is an Amazon Original produced for Amazon Prime Video. Producers are Page Fifty-Four’s Alex Saks (The Florida Project, Book Club) and Tanne, and the film is executive produced by Jamin O’Brien (Eighth Grade) and Reinhart.