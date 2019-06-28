Lil Rel Howery, Paul Reiser, & Deborah Ayorinde Join Sony’s Kevin Hart-Led ‘Fatherhood’ Film

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Rel Howery, Mad About You alum Paul Reiser, and Nigerian-British actress Deborah Ayorinde have been added to the cast of Fatherhood, the Sony Pictures comedy-drama that stars Kevin Hart. The film is currently in production with Paul Weitz directing from a screenplay he wrote based on an original version by Dana Stevens.

The pic is an adaptation of Matthew Logelin’s book Two Kisses for Maddy. It’s a true account of a father who is forced to raise a child on his own and finds himself wholly unprepared for the challenge.

Previously announced cast includes Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard, Anthony Carrigan, and Melody Hurd. Marty Bowen, David Beaubaire, Peter Kiernan, and Hart (HartBeat) are producing.

Howery is coming off of starring in his eponymous Fox series, Rel, and will next be seen in Sundance darling Brittany Runs A Marathon. In addition, his forthcoming slate includes Universal’s Good Boys, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Free Guy opposite Ryan Reynolds, and The Photograph opposite Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.

Reiser is reprising his Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated role as Paul Buchman in the Mad About You revival which is set up at Spectrum Originals. He most recently recurred on FX’s Fosse/Verdon, Netflix’s Stranger Things, and appeared in the Lionsgate comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me with Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, and Justin Theroux.

Ayorinde will soon be seen in the Cynthia Erivo-starring Harriet biopic from director Kasi Lemmons. Other notable credits include Luke Cage, Girls Trip, and True Detective.

